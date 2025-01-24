NBA: Shai, LeBron among starters for All-Star game

By: Agence France Presse January 24,2025 - 10:34 AM

LOS Angeles, United States — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James were named among the starters for next month’s NBA All-Star Game on Thursday.

Oklahoma City star Gilgeous-Alexander and Los Angeles Lakers icon James were included in the Western Conference’s five starters along with Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been in blistering form for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, scoring a career-high 54 points in his most recent appearance on Wednesday.

It will be the 26-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander’s third All-Star selection.

James meanwhile will be making his 21st All-Star Game — all of them as a starter.

The Eastern Conference starters included the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell earns his sixth All-Star appearance, with the starters completed by two New York Knicks players — Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 2025 All-Star weekend will take place in San Francisco from February 14-16.

