Reimagining Cebu: Storytelling fuels growth at SWU Phinma’s Business NEXT 2025

Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA) in partnership with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) hosted Business NEXT 2025, a forum exploring the theme “Reimagining Cebu – The Power of Storytelling in Branding.”

Storytelling for Cebu is more than a marketing tool. It’s a chance to communicate our essence, our values, and our boundless potential. Through compelling stories, we can redefine how the world perceives Cebu, both locally and internationally. CHARLES KENNETH CO PRESIDENT OF CCCI

Held on January 24, 2025, at Bayfront Hotel Capitol Site, the event attracted over 200 attendees, including students, business leaders, and professionals.

The forum highlighted SWU PHINMA’s commitment to developing future business leaders who can craft impactful stories and excel in the evolving world of branding. In his opening remarks, Stephen Joel Spencer, the new Dean of the SWU Business School, emphasized the critical role of storytelling in today’s business landscape. He stressed its effectiveness in connecting with consumers and building strong brand identities.

“Storytelling is an ancient yet vital tool, especially in today’s rapidly changing business environment,” Dean Spencer said. “Brands need to continuously evolve to stay relevant, connect with consumers on a deeper level, and stand out in a crowded market. Storytelling allows them to achieve this.”

Beyond Tourism: Showcasing Cebu as a Hub for Innovation

The forum aimed to explore how storytelling can help Cebu transform its image beyond a tourist destination. The focus shifted towards highlighting Cebu’s potential as a center for innovation and entrepreneurship. The event emphasized the importance of authentic storytelling in shaping Cebu’s unique identity and driving its economic growth.

Raul M. Castro: The Power of Authentic Storytelling

A key highlight of the forum was a presentation by Raul M. Castro, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup Philippines. Mr. Castro shared valuable insights on the power of authentic storytelling in shaping brands, fostering meaningful connections, and redefining regional identities. He emphasized the importance of truth and authenticity in brand building, stating that “every story has a purpose and every advertisement has a problem to solve.” Mr. Castro highlighted the importance of creativity in delivering messages to target audiences and finding what’s truly unique and appealing about a brand.

“A compelling truth is the foundation of a successful brand story,” he shared. “No matter how well-crafted or executed an inauthentic story is, it will not resonate with people. Finding that truth is crucial, as it has the power to significantly impact a brand’s fortunes.”

Charles Kenneth Co: Storytelling for Reimagining Cebu’s Brand

The forum also featured a presentation by Charles Kenneth Co, President of CCCI. He echoed the importance of storytelling, emphasizing that it goes beyond marketing. He highlighted its potential for connecting with people on an emotional level, defining Cebu’s unique identity, and communicating its strengths to the global audience.

“Storytelling for Cebu is more than a marketing tool,” Mr. Co said. “It’s a chance to communicate our essence, our values, and our boundless potential. Through compelling stories, we can redefine how the world perceives Cebu, both locally and internationally.”

SWU PHINMA: Empowering Future Business Leaders

Business NEXT 2025 reflects SWU PHINMA’s ongoing mission to cultivate critical thinkers and creative leaders who can shape not only their communities but also the future of business and branding. By bringing industry leaders like Raul M. Castro to the forum, SWU PHINMA provides students with invaluable insights that can inspire their own entrepreneurial journeys.

The forum strengthens SWU PHINMA’s ties with the business community and reinforces its position as a leading academic institution that bridges the gap between theory and real-world business practices.

