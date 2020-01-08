SWU launches Business Next

Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA’s Business School (B-School) is changing the way business is taught in the region with a revamped curriculum focused on real-world training and experience.

SWU B-School is leading the way in discussions about partnerships between the university and Cebu’s industry leaders. It aims to help students become competent business professionals who can successfully navigate, lead, and transform the business landscape.

In line with this, it organized the first-ever Business Next, a forum that gathered Cebu’s leaders in business and in the academe to discuss insights and changes in the business world.

Lito Tayag, the Country Managing Director of Accenture in the Philippines, took the stage to emphasize the need for the private sector, academe, and government to work hard together in putting Cebu ahead in digital adaptation.

Tayag stressed the “wise pivot” as an approach to organizational change. He added that there is a high correlation of technological adoption to revenue growth of businesses in today’s highly digital world. He called on companies to transform their “core business” in their pivot to digitalization.

Dean Danny Saracin of SWU B-School added, “Everything is now digital, including business, and it is inevitable. That is why we are having this discussion and we invited Lito Tayag to share his thoughts, experiences, and tips on how business can survive and thrive in a dynamically changing environment.”

The event is in-line with SWU B-School’s revamped curriculum where the school aims to provide its students with practical and relevant experience.

A feature of the new curriculum is its Master Class Program where industry leaders conduct classes on their respective fields and give students valuable advice on how to succeed both in business and in life.

SWU B-School prides itself as a school where you can learn business from business. It is backed by PHINMA Corporation, with interests in housing, power, hospitality, and education.