Visayas poised for continued economic growth in 2025, OPAV says

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 26,2025 - 11:37 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) recently expressed its focus on fostering economic growth in the Visayas region with a vision for the year 2025.

In a forum with the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines on Friday, January 24, 2025, OPAV spokesperson lawyer Kaye Almedia Yap outlined the economic direction of the Visayas region for 2025, aligned with the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

“This gathering reflects a shared commitment to fostering collaboration and unlocking opportunities for sustainable growth, making the Visayas region a hub for inclusive economic transformation,” Yap expressed in her message, speaking on behalf of OPAV Usec. Terence Calatrava.

According to OPAV’s media release, Yap pointed to some of the ‘key economic pillars’ anticipated in the Visayas this year.

Among these were infrastructure and connectivity, which encompass the establishment of the One Negros Island Region, inter-island connectivity, and airport upgrades. These also cover the ongoing enhancements of Mactan-Cebu International Airport and other key airports in Iloilo and Bacolod.

Moreover, in terms of economic diversification and resilience, the Visayas is making significant strides to broaden its economic foundation by leveraging the potential of nearby islands for tourism, enhancing the modernization of agri-fisheries, and establishing the region as a center for Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM).

In 2025, Yap said that under human capital development, Visayas plans to improve education and skills training by collaborating with the private sector, including European investors, while advancing public health by enhancing healthcare systems.

The OPAV said that although the European Union has been a reliable ally for many years, the forum also aimed to create additional partnership opportunities.

“The Visayas stands ready to embrace new opportunities and address challenges with resilience and determination. With your partnership, we can turn our shared vision into reality, ensuring a brighter future for all,” Yap said.

The Honorable European Honorary Consuls also attended the gathering. /clorenciana

