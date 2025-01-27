Japan: Tourist killed after being hit by train while taking photos

A Hong Kong tourist was killed in Japan after a train rammed into her while she was taking photos on the tracks.

The incident, which occurred in the coastal city of Otaru in Hokkaido, took place at about 11:30 am on Jan 23, reported Japanese media.

The 61-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

READ: Japan town begins blocking Mt. Fuji view from ‘bad-mannered’ tourists

The Hokkaido Railway temporarily suspended its train services following the incident, said The Japan Times. The suspension affected 19 trains and about 8,200 passengers.

The woman was in an area out of bounds to the public, trying to take photos of the ocean, when the train hit her. She was on holiday with her husband.

READ: Things I love about traveling in Japan

Disruptions caused by tourists

Following the incident, locals have voiced their concerns about disruptions caused by tourists’ actions, such trespassing, ignoring traffic rules and stepping onto the road for photos.

One resident told TV station Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting that the incident was “an accident waiting to happen”.

READ: Visiting Japan soon? Tips in getting that tourist visa

“Tourists regularly take photos between the crossing gates. Trains have been stopped multiple times as a result.”

Another resident told local broadcaster Sapporo TV: “People walk right next to the tracks. Even when the crossing alarm sounds, they stop in the middle to take photos. We shout, ‘A train is coming!’ but they don’t move.”

The Immigration Department said it has reached out to the Commissioner’s Office of China’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong and the Chinese consulate in Sapporo to learn more about the incident, reported the South China Morning Post. The department has also contacted the deceased’s family to provide assistance.

On Jan 20, a Filipino tourist was hit by an oncoming train while posing for a photo in Taipei, Taiwan. She sustained a deep cut on her face and will possibly be fined for trespassing on the railway line.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP