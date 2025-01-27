Tessie Dante rules SUGBU bowling shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Female bowler Tessie Dante achieved a rare and remarkable feat by winning the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Weekly Shootout on Sunday, January 26, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Dante, a long-time SUGBU member, etched a milestone by claiming the title in a tournament usually dominated by male bowlers, who have won most of the group’s events, including the coveted “Bowler of the Year” accolade.

Emerging as the top qualifier in Division C, the lowest-tiered division with 662 pinfalls, Dante advanced to the championship game, where she faced off against Division A champion Richard Turner (837 pinfalls) and Division B winner Danny Sabang (805 pinfalls).

In the championship shootout, Dante scored 156 scratch pinfalls. Her 48-handicap points proved pivotal, allowing her to edge out Turner and Sabang, who finished second and third with scores of 197 and 180, respectively.

NEW TOURNAMENT FORMAT

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza expressed optimism about the rise of female and novice bowlers in 2025, citing the success of their new tournament formats that cater to different skill levels.

“Last week, Flor Hodgkinson almost won. With the new class-based format, it’s anybody’s game. Most ladies are in Class C, averaging below 150, so it used to be difficult for them to win when pitted against top Class A bowlers like Jomar Jumapao and Richard Turner. The new format makes competitions livelier and more challenging,” said Alqueza.

He also highlighted the technical difficulty of the dual-pattern oiling system used in the tournament.

“Today’s competition featured a 39-foot oil on the left lanes and 42-foot oil on the right lanes. It’s very playable yet challenging, encouraging all bowlers to improve their skills and equipment,” Alqueza added.

