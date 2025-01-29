Police to heighten presence at Marilaque Highway following viral crash

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP HPG) will increase its presence and patrols along the Marikina-Rizal-Laguna-Quezon (Marilaque) Highway after a recent viral video showed a fatal incident involving two motorcycle riders.

The two riders’ motorcycles crashed into a group of bystanders, resulting in the vlogger’s death and injuries to four other individuals, HPG Spokesperson Lt. Dhame Malang said in an interview with reporters at Camp Crame on Tuesday.

The incident prompted HPG Director Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta to increase their presence along the 115 kilometer-long road by adding between 10 and 15 officers from the highway patrol teams of Laguna, Cavite and Quezon, Malang announced.

He pointed out that the Rizal Highway Patrol Team (HPT) has only 17 officers.

“Yung kabuuang araw or magdamag natin talaga pupunuan ng tao ng HPG, lalo higit doon sa mga area na laging pinagpapasyalan ng mga tao or yung dagsa, kung saan talagang maraming nagda-drive, mostly dito sa may Palo-Alto, dito sa Devil’s Curve,” Malang said.

(We will make our presence felt all day and all night, especially in places where most people frequent and flock to, where many drive along, particularly in Palo-Alto, here in Devil’s Curve.)

“Makakaasa yung mga publiko na yung Sabado, Linggo ay pupunuan natin ng HPTs itong nabanggit na area,” the HPG spokesperson added.

(We assure the public that HPTs will monitor the area on Saturdays and Sundays.)

The viral crash was the 13th incident along the Marilaque Highway recorded by the Rizal HPT from Jan. 1 to 28, according to data from the HPG.

A total of 158 incidents along Marilaque Highway were logged from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024; 110 of which took place in the Palo-Alto and Mount Masungi area.

Malang added that the HPG was still investigating the recent fatal incident, stressing that overspeeding is prohibited under the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II, meanwhile, ordered its Calabarzon office to go after erring riders along Marilaque Highway.

“We have to put a stop to this practice because it endangers the lives of not only the motorcycle riders but also the other road users passing in the area,” Mendoza said in a separate statement.

“In coordination with the PNP and the LGU (local government unit), we will make our presence felt in the area to run after those who are using that public road for daredevil stunts and other motorcycle-riding exhibitions,” he added.

