Police files charges vs ‘bogus’ indigenous leaders in Surigao City

BUTUAN CITY — Police filed 10 charges against the leaders and members of the Federal Tribal Government of the Philippines (FTGP) in Surigao City on Tuesday.

Authorities filed malicious mischief, alarm and scandal, grave coercion, usurpation of authority, physical injury, serious illegal detention, grave threats, cyber libel, and violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 against FTGP leaders Jorgeto Corpuz Santisas, Lourdes Latraca Infante, and Jhavie Latraca Infante.

The group also faces charges of violating the election gun ban.

READ: Indigenous Peoples Rights Act and struggle for self-determination

“We fully support the move of the local police,” said Maj. Jennifer Omiter, information office chief of the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region, on Wednesday.

She said additional charges were expected. Omiter said the Surigao City police exercised maximum tolerance when the group padlocked businesses and established a checkpoint.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Junri Jundam, LPT and a full-blooded Badjao

“Damages have been done,” Omiter said. “It’s time they face charges.”

The Surigao City government issued a notice of violation against the group Wednesday for failing to secure a building permit and certificate of occupancy.

Also on Wednesday, group member Ronald Baluca Siahay, 27, was arrested for illegal possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

After the arrest, Santisas and Lourdes Latraca Infante posted threats of “bloodshed” on Facebook if Siahay was not released within 72 hours.

The FTGP is not a legitimate Indigenous Peoples (IP) organization, according to IP leaders in Caraga and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP