CBRT’s progress: Feasibility study to be updated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the first phase of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) is targeted for completion this March, the need to update its feasibility study has been pushed.

This was according to Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia when he was asked about the project’s progress.

In an interview with Engineer Norvin Imbong, CBRT project manager, said that the Phase 1 was around 85 percent complete.

“Ang 15 percent is duna tay gamay sa Fuente to Capitol nga stretch, duna pud sa link to the port, unya ang uban ana naa sa mga bus stations nga tiwasonon na lang,” Imbong said.

(The 15 percent is that we have a small portion of the Fuente to Capitol stretch, we also have the link to the port and then the others, we have the bus stations that we only need to complete.)

As for the station near the Capitol, which was earlier removed after Governor Garcia’s request, Imbong said that from its original structure, it would be replaced with a platform. Once the package 2 of the project would start, they would be utilizing the structures.

The first phase cost nearly P1 billion, Imbong said, adding that they would be aiming to finish it by March 5, but it might still be extended if the constructor would claim that they would need to extend to complete the unfinished part.

As for the package 2, Imbong said that it might begin in June or July. The CBRT’s completion date was moved to 2027.

Garcia mentioned that in the Regional Development Council (RDC) meeting with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. during his visit here in Cebu last week, the CBRT project was among the discussions they tackled.

Updating feasibility study

Garcia said that a representative from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) mentioned that they were already in the process of updating the feasibility study for the project, since the last feasibility study was done in 2015.

Garcia said that the DOTr recognized the need to update the feasibility study given that there had been drastic changes within 10 years, which was also in accordance with the request of the President and Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“There was a directive the President also nga all agencies involved in the BRT should coordinate with the local government units concerned which is the provincial government and the city government of Cebu,” Garcia said.

(There was also a directive of thePresident that all agencies involved in the BRT should coordinate with the local government units concerned, which is the provincial government and the city government of Cebu.)

Given that the feasibility study needed to be updated, the design and alignment of CBRT might be changed. Although he did not have any idea which part could be changed, Garcia said it would be up to the DOTr.

He said that Marcos did not have any directives on fast-tracking the completion of the CBRT, but instead he mandated that the project should be continued as long as there would be coordination with the LGUs concerned.

Garcia also believed that updating the feasibility study would not hamper nor delay the project.

“I don’t think so kay what we are doing, simultaneous man tanan natong gibuhat. Nag-update ta sa feasibility study, nagbuhat na ta sa atong mga civil works, among others,” he told reporters.

(I don’t think so because what we are doing, all of what we are doing are simultaneous. We updated our feasibility study, we did our civil works, among others.)

“Mao na nga I made sure nga malihok na ni ang atoang BRT, especially ang pagpurchase sa yuta that is needed for the right of way,” Garcia said.

(That is why I made sure that our BRT will move, especially the purchase of lots that is needed for the right of way.)

He added that he already asked some members of the City Council to prioritize the authority of the Mayor to sign the remaining deeds of sale for the purchase of the lots that would be affected in the road right of way for the BRT.

Garcia also said that he agreed with updating the feasibility study, considering changes of conditions from 2015-2025, like the growth of population and establishments in Cebu City.

“I am happy that they will coordinate with the City of Cebu regarding the feasibility study and if ever there are minor changes regarding the plans for the BRT,” he said.

