DOLE-7, PCUP partner to provide livelihood projects for 100 families in Cebu and Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 and the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) forged an agreement on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, to provide Nego-livelihood projects for 100 families in Cebu and Bohol.

DOLE-7 Regional Director, Lawyer Roy Buenafe, in a meeting with PCUP Commissioner Reynaldo Galupo, said that his agency will establish the frameworks for delivering the livelihood projects once the PCUP completes the submission of the beneficiaries’ names and requirements.

The project, consisting of several packages, will be completed this year and delivered in batches directly to the beneficiaries.

“Our mandate coincides with the advocacies of the PCUP as far as our less privileged people is concerned. We appreciate the effort of the PCUP, particularly Commissioner Galupo, for serving as a direct link to the urban poor through meaningful programs like this,” Buenafe said.

Galupo traveled to Cebu to personally seek the assistance of the Labor Department after consulting with several urban poor organizations in the province.

Last November, DOLE and PCUP distributed 85 livelihood projects to various beneficiaries in the National Capital Region, facilitated by Galupo.

He said that additional livelihood projects are underway in Matabungkay, Batangas; GMA, Cavite; and Zamboanga in Mindanao.

“We are trying to make hay while the sun shines, so to speak. We understand that DOLE is highly receptive to our efforts to serve as a link to the urban poor, and we are working to identify groups in need of livelihood assistance,” Galupo said.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP