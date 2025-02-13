LPA outside PAR has low chance to develop into tropical depression

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) that is being monitored outside the country’s area of responsibility (PAR) has a low chance of developing into tropical depression, the state weather bureau said.

It was last located 430 kilometers (km) northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Chenel Dominguez, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said in a public weather forecast issued at 5 a.m. today that the LPA had no direct effect in any part of the country.

Meanwhile, there are three weather systems that are being experienced in the country such as the shear line.

“Makikita natin na tumaas ang axis ng ating shear line which is yung salubungan ng mainit at malamig na hangin. Dahil po dito, yung northeast monsoon o yung hanging Amihan ay humina at wala pong naging epekto sa anumang parte ng ating bansa,” Dominguez said.

(We can see that the axis of our shear line has increased, which is the meeting of the hot air and the cool winds. Because of this, the northeast monsoon or the Amihan weakens and it will have no effect to whatever part of the country.)

The shear line is currently affecting extreme Northern Luzon, she added.

Moreover, there is also the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) that is affecting Mindanao, and last is the easterlies that is affecting Metro Manila and many parts of the country.

The rainshowers experienced in some parts of the Visayas region on Thursday morning are due to the easterlies, Dominguez said.

