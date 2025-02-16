Daily Gospel, February 16

This is the Daily Gospel for today, February 16, 2025, which is the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, February 15

Daily Gospel, February 14

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 6, 17.20-26.

And he came down with them and stood on a stretch of level ground. A great crowd of his disciples and a large number of the people from all Judea and Jerusalem and the coastal region of Tyre and Sidon

And raising his eyes toward his disciples he said: “Blessed are you who are poor, for the kingdom of God is yours.

Blessed are you who are now hungry, for you will be satisfied. Blessed are you who are now weeping, for you will laugh.

Blessed are you when people hate you, and when they exclude and insult you, and denounce your name as evil on account of the Son of Man.

Rejoice and leap for joy on that day! Behold, your reward will be great in heaven. For their ancestors treated the prophets in the same way.

But woe to you who are rich, for you have received your consolation.

But woe to you who are filled now, for you will be hungry. Woe to you who laugh now, for you will grieve and weep.

Woe to you when all speak well of you, for their ancestors treated the false prophets in this way.”

Source: Dailygospel.org