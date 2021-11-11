Korean accused of distributing porn materials nabbed in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Enforcers here arrested last November 1, 2021 a Korean fugitive accused of distributing pornographic materials.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI), in a press release dated November 10, identified the suspect as Jung Yonggu, 38.

Jung was arrested in Cebu City through a Warrant of Deportation issued in October for being ‘an undocumented alien and a risk to public safety and security.’

BI said that the Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant of arrest against Jung in November 2018 for promoting and circulating pornography.

“Jung was said to be responsible for working with a Korean convict in the distribution of over 7,400 obscene videos via internet file sharing websites, allowing access to pornographic materials to thousands of online users,” the bureau added.

Jung attempted to evade arresting officers in South Korea by flying to the Philippines in 2018.

He was declared as an ‘undocumented alien’ when the South Korean government cancelled his passport.

BI added that the Jung will be under the custody of the BI Warden Facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending the implementation of his deportation.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) has appealed to the public, especially women and minors, to be careful and avoid scams in social media.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, CIDG-7 chief, made this appeal after they arrested Jung, who was reportedly hiding in a condominium in Barangay Talamban in Cebu City.

