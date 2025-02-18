Amihan, 3 weather systems continue to bring rains to parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency February 18,2025 - 09:31 AM

MANILA, Philippines –- Several areas in the country will continue to experience rains on Tuesday caused by four prevailing weather systems.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao will still have rainy weather due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

The shear line will bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Isabela and Aurora.

The same weather condition will prevail across Zamboanga Peninsula, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi due to the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ.

Moderate to heavy rains are possible in those areas and could result in flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides are also possible during severe thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are still forecast across northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.

No low pressure area is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone, PAGASA added. (PNA)

