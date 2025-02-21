Comelec to publish election survey results online – Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will post on its website the reports from survey firms conducting election polls for the upcoming midterm elections, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia announced on Thursday.

This is in line with the Comelec Resolution No. 11117, promulgated on Wednesday, which now requires survey firms to register with the commission’s Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD).

“Kung ano yung isu-submit sa amin ng mga firms ay sigurado pong gagawin nating public. Isasapubliko po natin yan,” Garcia told reporters.

(We will publicize whatever the firms will submit to us.)

Section 3 of the resolution states that “[p]oll companies or any entity conducting election surveys shall submit a comprehensive report to the Commission on Elections, through the PFAD, within five (5) days from the publication of the survey.”

“Lalagay din namin sa website natin yan para kilalanin natin sila, ano ang mga ginawa nila, ano ang mga parameters, sino ang nagbayad, sino ang nagpa-commission para naman hindi lihim.” Garcia added.

(We will also publish the [reports] in the website to get to know them, their initiatives, parameters, who paid for the commission, who commissioned the surveys so it will not be a secret.)

The resolution also mentioned that the reports must be submitted to the commission’s Education and Information Department “to verify whether published results align with official communications submitted to the Commission.”

Garcia also said on Thursday that the Comelec will hold a meeting with survey firms to know their sentiments on the new guidelines for election surveys.

He also said that while it is rightful for the public to be informed of their voting preferences through surveys, the Comelec must ensure that every candidate must be given “equal opportunity” in following the guidelines.

The Comelec, for the first time in history, has also published in its website the certificates of candidacies of national and local election bets and certificates of nomination and acceptance of the nominees of party-list groups.

It will also publish the statements of contributions and expenditures of the candidates shortly after the elections.

