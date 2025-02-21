Daily Gospel, February 21

This is the Daily Gospel for today, February 21, 2025, which is the Friday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, February 20

Daily Gospel, February 19

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 8, 34-38.9,1.

Jesus summoned the crowd with his disciples and said to them, “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and that of the gospel will save it.

“What profit is there for one to gain the whole world and forfeit his life? What could one give in exchange for his life?

“Whoever is ashamed of me and of my words in this faithless and sinful generation, the Son of Man will be ashamed of when he comes in his Father’s glory with the holy angels.”

He also said to them, “Amen, I say to you, there are some standing here who will not taste death until they see that the kingdom of God has come in power.”

Source: Dailygospel.org