Grateful VP Sara to Cebuanos: You have right to show anger to gov’t

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte expressed her gratitude to Cebuanos who joined the People’s Indignation Rally on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Mandaue City.

“Katungod man na sa mga tawo nga ipakita ang ilang kasuko, duna man tay constitutional protection sa freedom of speech and freedom of expression,” Duterte said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo GMA.

(It is the right of the people to show their anger, we have what we call constitutional protection of the freedom of speech and freedom of expression.)

READ:

SC to House, Senate on VP Duterte impeachment complaint: 10 days to reply

Impeachment vs. Sara: Cebu’s Duke Frasco tells all

VP Duterte impeached for failing to address fund use issues, solons say

“Sakto ra nga mahibaw-an sa taga gobyerno kung unsay gimulo o gibati sa mga tawo,” she added.

(It is just right that those from the government to know what the people feel.)

The vice president visited Brgy. Ermita in Cebu City on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

She was joined by former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and the rest of the Partido Barug Team Rama for a handshaking activity.

The vice president was greeted with a warm welcome from the residents there.

“Ania ko diri para ubanan si Mayor Rama sa iyang pagtuyok sa mga Barangay, para makapasalamat sa mga taga Cebu sa padayon nilang suporta sa Office of the Vice President,” she said.

(I am here to be with Mayor Rama as he goes around the barangays to give thanks to those in Cebu for their support of the Office of the President.)

VP Sara might also attend on one of the “pulong-pulong” of the group.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP