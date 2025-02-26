Otakufest 2025 unlocked a new level of magic and mayhem for a legendary weekend

As the premier and most anticipated cosplay and hobbies convention in Cebu, Otakufest has once again proven why it remains a cornerstone of the pop culture scene in the region.

Otakufest 2025 delivered an action-packed weekend filled with performances, competitions, and immersive experiences.

Celebrating its 17th year, Otakufest 2025 took center stage at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Tower Garden on February 22-23, leaving attendees with a renewed love for all things anime, cosplay, and gaming. Embracing the theme “Mythical Mayhem,” the festival drew inspiration from the fantasy of Japanese and Chinese festivals, creating a perfect blend of culture, creativity, and community.

A Celebration of Skill and Talent

This season brought in a stellar line-up of guests, featuring some of the most exciting figures in the cosplay and anime community. Among them, Malaysian cosplayer Mikki, who charmed fans with her presence, while renowned VTuber Dokibird made a special stop in Cebu as part of her world tour. Homegrown artist Meream showcased some of her incredible original works, Solleania brought the festival’s mascot Ara-chan to life, and returning favorite Liabear once again wowed the crowd with her stunning cosplay.

Attendees were also treated to electrifying performances from both local and international acts, including idol group AS⭐FIRE, gaming VTuber ASHA, and live bands Nami 波 and Final Fentanyl.

Cosplayers Take Center Stage

Otakufest has long been a haven for cosplayers, and this year was no exception. Attendees came in full force, dressed as their favorite anime, manga, and video game characters, turning the venue into a real-life fantasy world. Elaborate costumes and intricate props were on display, with fans posing for photos and exchanging cosplay tips. From first-time cosplayers to seasoned veterans, the creativity and dedication of participants turned the event into a celebration of craftsmanship.

Where Fun Meets Competition

True to its tagline, “Connecting the world, one hobby at a time,” Otakufest 2025 continued to inspire creativity through its competitions. Fans cheered on participants in the Asian Pop Dance Competition, Kara-OK! Singing Competition, and the Solo Cosplay Skit Competition. Artists showcased their talents in the One-Shot Comic Competition and Original Character Design Competition.

Gamers were in for a treat with thrilling tournaments in Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Meanwhile, artisans showcased their skills in the On-the-Spot Gundam Building Competition.

Create, Collect, and Learn

The event also provided learning opportunities through engaging workshops on animation, game development, cosplay makeup, wig styling, crocheting, and prop-making. Led by industry experts and local organizations, these sessions were a hit among attendees eager to hone their skills.

The Artist Alley was a must-visit, featuring unique handmade creations from talented local artists. Fans enjoyed collecting prints, stickers, and exclusive merchandise while participating in stamp rallies. The Merchandise Menagerie and Exhibitors Emporium were bustling with collectibles and toys, adding to the shopping excitement.

A Festival for the Community, by the Community

Reflecting on the success of the event, Chief Director of Otakufest Jomar Joshua Junasa expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support. “We’ve worked hard to incorporate feedback from previous years and return to our original venue at SM Seaside. The community’s trust and enthusiasm push us to continuously improve,” he shared. When asked to describe Otakufest 2025 in one word, Junasa simply said, “Exhilarating.”

Despite challenges such as unpredictable weather and an even larger crowd size than expected, Junasa and his team rose to the occasion, ensuring an memorable experience for all. “At the end of the day, it’s for the community—made by the community,” he added.

What’s Next?

As the curtains close on this year’s event, fans are already looking forward to what’s next. Otakufest 2025 delivered an action-packed weekend filled with performances, competitions, and immersive experiences, proving once again why it remains the ultimate celebration for anime, cosplay, gaming, and pop culture enthusiasts.

Missed out on this year’s festivities? Stay updated and get ready for what’s to come by following Otakufest on their official Facebook page or visit their website.

RELATED STORIES: