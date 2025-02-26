Comelec sees rise in election violence in areas under BARMM

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) observed an uptick of election-related violence in Cotabato City and Maguindanao del Sur, its chairman George Erwin Garcia said on Wednesday.

Garcia, however, has yet to provide the data on the total number of election-related violence in two areas under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The chief of the poll body made the observation in a Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum following the Feb. 24 gun attack against a vice mayoral candidate in Maguindanao del Sur’s Datu Piang town, which led to injuries.

Garcia condemned this incident, declaring it outright election-related violence.

“This is election-related,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. “No ifs and buts.”

“Whoever the perpetrators were, [they] are sending a strong message that the only way to catch attention is by committing these despicable acts,” he added.

Previously, the Comelec identified 38 areas with “red” election risk factors; 30 are from the BARRM.

