Meet Ali Banting: The youngest General Manager of Waterfront Cebu City

From dreaming of soaring through the skies to becoming the driving force behind one of Cebu’s most prestigious hotels, Ali Banting’s journey is one of resilience, adaptability, and unwavering dedication. What once was a childhood dream of commanding the skies transformed into a mission to elevate an industry on the ground—one guest experience at a time.

My goal is to make the property always relevant and remain a landmark for gatherings and special events, showcasing unparalleled service to generations of Cebuanos. ALI BANTING GENERAL MANAGER WATERFRONT CEBU CITY HOTEL & CASINO

As the youngest General Manager in the history of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Ali has embraced the challenge of leading a legacy property while infusing it with fresh vision and dynamic leadership. His story is not just about climbing the ranks, but about redefining leadership in the hospitality industry.

Taking Flight in Hospitality

Ali Banting’s career didn’t begin in a hotel lobby—it started with a dream of flying high above the clouds. “As a young person back then, I really wanted to become a pilot,” he recalls. But when financial constraints made that dream difficult to achieve, he pivoted to another industry that still promised adventure: hospitality.

“I told myself, if I couldn’t fly a plane, at least I’ll be a flight attendant,” he continues to share. But life has a way of steering people toward their true calling. During his internship, he found himself in the middle of the fast-paced, ever-evolving world of hotels, and something clicked. The energy of a bustling lobby, the challenge of solving guests’ concerns, and the camaraderie of a team working behind the scenes to create seamless experiences—it all made him feel like he was exactly where he was meant to be.

His journey with Waterfront began in 2011 as Rooms Manager for the boutique G Hotel Manila, marking the start of his dedicated career within the company. A year later, he transitioned to Front Office Manager at the bustling Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel, expanding his experience in larger-scale operations. By 2015, he took on the role of Rooms Division Manager at Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino, further honing his leadership skills in a dynamic environment. His career progressed significantly in 2022 when he was appointed Hotel Manager of the scenic Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao. Finally, in 2024, he achieved the pinnacle of his career, assuming the position of General Manager at the flagship Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

Making History as the Youngest General Manager

Becoming the General Manager of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino was more than just another career step—it was a pivotal turning point. Suddenly, the responsibility of leading an iconic establishment fell on his shoulders. “I will be the youngest general manager the property ever had,” Ali reflects. And while that distinction is an achievement, it also comes with immense pressure. Leading a storied institution, one that has long been a cornerstone of Cebu’s hospitality scene, meant balancing respect for tradition with a vision for innovation.

To some, youth might seem like a disadvantage in a leadership role of this scale, but Ali saw it differently. He had navigated multiple properties under the brand, gaining insight into different market landscapes and operational challenges. Yet, he knew that managing a flagship hotel came with a unique set of expectations.

Navigating this role required him to have a shift in mindset. “I prepared myself to have the courage to be disliked,” he admits. It was a stark realization that true leadership isn’t about pleasing everyone, but making the best decisions for the long-term success of the team and the organization. He also discovered the value of restraint and the strategic power of silence. “What I once thought was a sign of weakness, I now see as a strength. Silence brings out my strategic flexibility to carry on responsibilities as I lead the team.” His approach became one of thoughtful decision-making—listening, observing, and executing plans with precision.

Powering Success with Energy and Strategy

Ali ensures that his leadership style doesn’t solely revolve around making decisions, but igniting momentum and inspiring action. One of his core beliefs is that leadership is as much about energy as it is about strategy. “Energy is contagious,” he says, and he embodies this principle in his daily work. Instead of leading from a distance, he immerses himself in operations, making his presence known across departments. This enthusiasm then creates a ripple effect, encouraging his team to push boundaries and strive for excellence.

Already, his impact is visible. Under his leadership, major projects have taken off—from the renovation of guest floors to significant upgrades in the casino. These aren’t just aesthetic changes—they are part of a broader strategy to elevate guest experiences and keep the property at the forefront of Cebu’s competitive hospitality industry. “Together with my management team, we are all excited for what’s to come,” he shares with pride.

The Four Pillars of Leadership

For Ali, leadership is more than managing a business—it’s about setting a foundation for long-term growth and success. At the core of his leadership philosophy are four fundamental values: integrity, humility, graciousness, and resilience. “These values give me a sense of reality and awareness towards empowering others under my watch,” he explains.

Integrity ensures that every decision is made with transparency and fairness. Humility keeps him grounded, reminding him that leadership is about service, not status. Graciousness fosters a culture of respect and teamwork, while resilience fuels his ability to navigate challenges with confidence and composure.

By embodying these values, Ali has created a workplace where his team feels valued, motivated, and inspired to grow. Indeed, his leadership isn’t about exerting authority—it’s about lifting others up and helping them realize their full potential.

The Future of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino is more than just a hotel—it is a landmark, a gathering place, a symbol of Cebu’s rich hospitality heritage. Ali Banting’s vision is to ensure it remains as relevant and prestigious as ever while adapting to the evolving demands of modern travelers and event organizers. “My goal is to make the property always relevant and remain a landmark for gatherings and special events, showcasing unparalleled service to generations of Cebuanos,” he states with conviction.

With plans for continuous enhancements and a leadership style that blends tradition with innovation, Ali Banting is steering Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino into a new era of excellence. His journey is far from over, but one thing is certain—he isn’t just managing a hotel; he’s shaping a legacy.