Waterfront Hotels and Casinos wins Privacy Management Program Award 2024

Waterfront Hotels and Casinos (WHC) has been awarded the Privacy Management Program of the Year by the National Privacy Commission (NPC) during its annual Privacy Awareness Week, held at the Solaire Resort on May 30, 2024. This award is given to an organization that has been demonstrating and exemplifying customer-centric approach in the delivery of their products and services, guided by qualities of transparency and proportionality in all their platforms.

The award is a testament to WHC’s commitment in adhering to the standards of NPC in protecting the privacy and personal data of their valued guests, suppliers, other third parties, and even that of their employees, thus advocating for inclusivity and diversity as it makes its data privacy and protection practices equitable to all stakeholders.

Compliance Officer for Privacy, Ms. Jocelyn Aviles, who represented WHC during the awarding ceremony with the theme “Data Privacy for All: Embracing Inclusivity and Diversity,” expressed her gratitude to NPC for this distinct honor. “On behalf of our president, Mr. Kenneth Gatchalian, all our employees and stakeholders, we would like to thank the National Privacy Commission and the distinguished awards selection committee for this recognition.”

Through the years, WHC has made strides in implementing comprehensive and robust data privacy practices that are integrated in its operations. Adaptation to evolving laws and regulations is crucial in ensuring compliance and maintaining a high standard of service and data management. Key to WHC’s adherence to data privacy and security policies is the series of information drives and compliance trainings to broaden the awareness and understanding by each employee who has access to the organization’s data.

It is integral for WHC to foster trust and transparency across all of its properties by giving utmost importance to data protection and security. Part of the privacy management is ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of all CCTV footages recorded within its premises and following the guidelines set forth by NPC for the data subject access. Further, substantial steps are taken to constantly update the Privacy Manual and Data Breach Management Program, thus anticipating future security issues or risks for the company and effectively managing security controls.

