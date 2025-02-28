Cebu FC targets crucial victory in Visayas Clásico showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The stage is set for another thrilling chapter in the storied Visayas Clásico rivalry between the Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants and Kaya FC-Iloilo in a pivotal Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 season clash on Saturday, March 1, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

With just seven matches remaining in the second round, Cebu FC is eyeing a crucial victory to strengthen its bid for the top spot in the standings.

However, the road ahead is anything but easy, as the Gentle Giants must secure at least 10 more points and win all their remaining matches to overtake league leaders Kaya FC.

Cebu’s task would have been more manageable had they defended their home turf against Manila Digger FC, but a 1-2 defeat last Saturday (February 22) halted their momentum, snapping a two-game winning streak.

Despite the setback, Cebu FC head coach Glenn Ramos remains optimistic about his squad’s chances.

“I must say we are confident because of the ability of our players. I know they are motivated to bounce back. We have to redeem ourselves after our first defeat against Kaya. This time, we are the hosts, so we are heading into the match with confidence,” Ramos stated during the pre-match presser on Friday afternoon.

For Kaya FC head coach Yu Hoshide, the upcoming encounter is equally significant, as his squad holds a slim one-point lead over second-placed Manila Digger FC. Kaya currently sits atop the table with 28 points (9W-1D-1L), while Manila follows closely with 27 points (9W-2L-0D). Cebu, meanwhile, is third with 20 points.

“It’s a must-win for us. Playing away is always tough, and they will have the home crowd behind them. We have to be 100% ready for this match,” said Hoshide.

In their previous meeting earlier this month at the UP Diliman pitch in Manila, Kaya defeated Cebu FC, 3-1, stacking the odds against the host squad.

Cebu FC will also welcome two key additions to its roster, including the return of goalkeeper Nathanael “Ace” Villanueva, who was part of the club’s inaugural squad in 2021.

Joining him is Leo Maquiling, a homegrown talent and former UAAP Best Striker awardee. Maquiling, a Cebuano, honed his skills with Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) before starring for the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles in collegiate football.

The match kicks off at 6:00 PM.

