Cebu FC thrashes PFF Youth squad in dominant home win

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There is truly no place like home for Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants, as they delivered a commanding 4-0 victory over the Philippine Youth National Team, securing back-to-back wins in just five days in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) Season 2024-25.

In front of Cebuano football fans on Wednesday evening, February 12, at the Dynamic HERB-Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties, the Gentle Giants put on a masterclass performance, though their dominance only became apparent in the second half.

Despite early frustrations, CFC was unable to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes, ending the first half in a goalless stalemate.

However, the Gentle Giants found their rhythm after the break, with Guytho Marcus Mijland—fresh from a brief rest—scoring the opener in the 70th minute.

The substitution of Mijland for Jose Magson Dourado proved pivotal, as his timely strike set the stage for a clinical scoring spree. Just 11 minutes later, Jaime Rosquillo doubled the lead, converting a header to make it 2-0.

The momentum continued to build as Rintaro Hama, another second-half substitute, fired a long-range strike for a 3-0 advantage. In stoppage time, Gabriel Henrique Silva, named Man of the Match, sealed the victory with a composed finish, completing a sensational 4-0 result.

Silva, whose performance was instrumental in the team’s triumph, reflected on the win with gratitude.

“It feels great. The most important thing is that we played well as a team and got the three points,” Silva said.

“I dedicate this win to my sister.”

CFC’s newly appointed head coach, Tomasito “Glenn” Ramos, acknowledged the team’s persistence, especially after a first half in which they held 70 percent of possession but failed to convert chances.

“We performed well in the first half, but we needed to improve our finishing,” Ramos explained.

“In the second half, we utilized our wingers and strikers effectively, which allowed us to score four goals.”

Ramos credited the growing chemistry between players and his tactical approach, adding that the team’s communication had improved significantly.

“Each player brings their own style, but they’re motivated to adapt to the system I’ve implemented,” he said.

The head coach also praised the home advantage, recognizing the impact of playing in front of supportive fans.

“Playing at home is always different. The energy from the crowd, especially in the second half, gives the players an extra boost,” Ramos said.

With the win, CFC climbs to third place in the standings with 20 points, boasting a 6-2-2 record. The Gentle Giants will now look to avenge their earlier loss to Manila Digger when the two sides meet again on February 22 in CFC’s third home game of the season.

