SM Supermalls in Cebu strengthen fire safety preparedness in Nationwide Simultaneous Fire Drill

Reaffirming their commitment to safety and emergency preparedness, SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, and SM J Mall actively participated in the 4th Nationwide Simultaneous Fire Drill on March 4.

SM Supermalls remain steadfast in their commitment to providing a secure environment for families, shoppers, and businesses.

This initiative, conducted across all SM malls nationwide, highlights SM Supermalls’ dedication to equipping employees, tenants, and shoppers with essential fire safety and emergency response skills.

In collaboration with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and SM Emergency Response Team (SMERT), the fire drills simulated real-life emergency situations, ensuring a well-coordinated execution of evacuation procedures, fire suppression techniques, and emergency response protocols. Trained fire marshals and emergency teams guided participants in the proper use of fire extinguishers, emergency exits, and designated evacuation areas.

To further enhance the drill’s effectiveness, scenarios that would most likely occur during a fire were incorporated into the exercise. Some SM employees and tenants willingly participated as fire victims to realistically assess emergency response measures. This allowed the teams to practice executing search and rescue operations, first aid administration, and crowd control in a controlled yet realistic setting.

Beyond compliance, SM Supermalls prioritizes public safety through regular fire drills and ongoing safety training. These initiatives instill a proactive mindset towards safety and emergency readiness, ensuring that employees, tenants, and customers are well-prepared for any emergency.

SM extends its gratitude to the BFP, SMERT, and all participants for their support in making this fire drill a success.