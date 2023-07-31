SM Supermalls and Bureau of Fire Hold Simultaneous Fire Drill

SM Supermalls, the country’s largest chain of malls, in partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) conducted a nationwide simultaneous fire drill earlier today, July 31.

The fire drill was participated by tenants, affiliates, mall employees, and agency personnel in SM Supermalls nationwide.

SM’s disaster response team with the supervision from the Bureau of Fire, demonstrated their capabilities by rope rappelling from the malls’ higher floors to the ground floor in rescuing a victim trapped under collapsed structure. The participants were also reminded on how to properly extinguish a fire especially on their own stores. There were also scenarios of victim rescue and bringing them to the standby ambulance.

In SM City Cebu, the fire drill was supervised by the mall manager Engr. Van Aberia, mall manager, and Regional Operations Manager Anton del Prado in SM Seaside City Cebu. Joselito Blando, assistant mall manager, also spearheaded the fire drill in SM City Consolacion and SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu.

The fire drill is one good example of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between SM and the BFP, which gives priority to the constant training of SM’s personnel to respond to disasters including earthquakes and destructive fires. The PPP acknowledges the progress made by the two entities in preventing disaster risks and losses of lives, livelihood, and health—in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

SM is a member of ARISE- Philippines, the Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies which is led by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). As a member of ARISE and as a responsible corporate citizen, SM commits to promote a global and national culture of disaster risk reduction and resiliency.

