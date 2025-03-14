Honeylet Avanceña: Cop won’t file direct assault case against her

MANILA, Philippines — A direct assault case won’t be filed by the Special Action Force (SAF) officer allegedly hurt by Honeylet Avanceña, the partner of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

This since the SAF officer decided not to pursue filing the case against Avanceña, saying it was part of hazards of the job.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo confirmed this in a phone interview on Friday.

“Personal decision ng pulis na huwag nang magsampa ng kaso at ang reason nya ay kasama yun sa hazard ng kanyang trabaho,” Fajardo said.

(It’s the police officer’s personal decision not to file a case anymore because she sees it as part of the hazard of her job.)

“Kaya okay lang at magpapagaling lang daw sya at back to work na daw sya,” Fajardo added.

(That’s why it’s okay, and she’ll just recover, and then, she’ll be back to work.)

In a video shared by the PNP on Thursday, Avanceña was shown allegedly hitting the officer in the head with a cellphone.

The scene was amid tension between the authorities and the Duterte camp while the former president was being held at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Fajardo previously said “tensions and emotions were high” as law enforcers on Tuesday sought to take Duterte aboard a chartered flight to The Hague, The Netherlands.

The action was based on an arrest warrant for Duterte from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He will stand trial before the ICC for crimes against humanity allegedly committed during his administration’s war on illegal drugs.

