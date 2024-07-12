Cebu City faces scarcity of rabies vaccines amid increased cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) reported a shortage of rabies and anti-tetanus vaccines in the middle of an increase in cases in the city.

Previously, several reports received over the past few weeks that most, if not all, barangay health centers have little to no supply of vaccines and medicines.

Dr. Daisy Villa, head of CHD, noted that the P60 million budgetary allotment for medications and vaccines in 2024 has been trimmed from P100 million in the previous year.

Villa added that CCHD was dealing with a severe budget cut in addition to a scarcity of tetanus and rabies vaccines.

This has prompted City Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. to request CHD to submit comprehensive reports of the scarcity of anti-tetanus and rabies vaccines.

In his resolution, he urged the CHD to submit recommendation on how to address the vaccine shortage on or before July 24.

The resolution was approved during the council’s regular session on July 10.

“CHD to submit a complete inventory of vaccines available, including but not limited to rabies and tetanus vaccines, in all health centers and/or facilities operated and maintained by the City Government of Cebu,” he said.

Archival said that the CHD must evaluate how the city government could handle the vaccine situation to advise the public in general as well as the City Council.

“It is essential for the CHD to apprise not just the City Council, but the public in general as to how to the City Government can address the vaccine crisis,” Archival said.

On July 2, the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) reported that at least 170,000 dogs in Cebu City had yet to be vaccinated.

Dr. Alice Utlang, head of DVMF, said this was the possible reason for the surge in rabies cases here during the first half this year, as compared to the same period last year.

DVMF already logged 13 rabies cases, which almost doubled the seven cases that they recorded during the first half of 2023./ with reports from Pia Piquero

