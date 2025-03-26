Suspected illegal gunmaker, 63, nabbed in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 63-year-old man, allegedly involved in illegal gunmaking, was apprehended by police inside a hut in Brgy. Cahumayan, Danao City, northern Cebu, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 28.

The suspect was caught in the act of making firearms by officers who responded to a report about his illegal activities.

Liloan police arrested the suspect, identified only as alias “Lando,” at around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday inside a hut in Purok Fatima, Sitio Portland, Brgy. Cahumayan.

Police Captain Dun Blane Tabares, spokesperson for the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), disclosed that the suspect was in the process of manufacturing illegal firearms when officers raided the area.

Tabares also revealed that the suspect’s arrest stemmed from a report by a concerned citizen about his illegal activities.

READ: Danao City ‘gun maker’ nabbed in raid

Officers confiscated a .45 caliber pistol, an unfinished .45 caliber pistol, five lower receivers, three magazines, and various firearm assembly tools from Lando.

According to Tabares, the investigation is still ongoing to determine the suspect’s background. However, he noted that Lando may have been manufacturing illegal weapons for a long time, based on the quantity of equipment found.

In addition, police are investigating the identities of individuals to whom Lando may have sold firearms.

As of this writing, Lando is detained at the custodial facility of the Liloan Police Station. He will face charges for the illegal manufacture of firearms and violation of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) gun ban.

READ: Election gun ban: 24 firearms seized in Cebu City

The successful dismantling of the gun factory in the area is expected to have a significant impact on CPPO’s campaign against loose firearms, according to Tabares.

CPPO acting provincial director Police Colonel Jovito Atanacio commended the operatives for arresting the suspect.

“This arrest sends a strong message that Cebu PPO will not tolerate the illegal manufacture of firearms. We urge the public to report any suspicious activities to keep our communities safe,” Atanacio said in a statement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP