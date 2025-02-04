Election gun ban: 24 firearms seized in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers in Cebu City confiscated a total of 24 firearms since the start of the implementation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban last January 12.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters that the firearms, most of which were revolvers, were confiscated in police checkpoints after its owners failed to present the needed licenses and gun ban exemptions.

CCPO has so far conducted 657 checkpoints since the start of the election gun ban.

Election gun ban

Macatangay said the owners of the confiscated firearms were brought into police custody while charges for the violation of the election gun ban were filed against them.

However, she clarified that not all of those who were arrested were criminals.

“Dili nato matan-aw dayon nga these are individuals nga naa dayoy criminal tendencies. Most likely, wala sila gasubay nga there is already a gun ban in place so ma-intercept sila panahon sa checkpoints,” Macatangay said.

(We cannot just say that all those who were arrested have criminals tendencies. Most likely, there are those who failed to heed the prohibitions of the election gun ban that is why they were intercepted during the conduct of checkpoints.)

Peace and Order

Aside from ensuring a clean and peaceful elections in May, Macatangay said that the conduct of Comelec checkpoints is also beneficial in keeping the peace and order here.

Macatangay said that the confiscation of firearms is a deterrence for the commission of crimes.

“Ato pud na gikalipay nga naa tay mga na-intercept because these firearms could have been used to perpetrate crimes,” she added.

(We are glad to have intercepted these firearms because some of these may be used to perpetrate crimes.)

With just a few months left before the midterm elections on May 12, Macatangay is reminded the public against carrying firearms, even if these are licensed, because they can be arrested for the violation of the election gun ban.

