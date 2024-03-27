Danao City ‘gun maker’ nabbed in raid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 39-year-old man, who was accused of the illegal manufacture of guns, was arrested in a raid in his residence in Sitio Sapangdako, Barangay Matija, Danao City in northern Cebu, Tuesday dawn, March 26.

In a report, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said that the raid was based on a warrant issued by Judge Ma. Josefa Pinza-Ramos of Branch 90 of the Regional Trial Court Branch in Danao City.

Law enforcers recovered from the residence of the suspected gun maker a .45 caliber pistol with magazine, one .22 caliber revolver, four lower receivers/frames, nine steel magazines, and 13 pieces of assorted unassembled firearm components.

CCPO said they also seized four assorted metal scales, 20 assorted metal pieces, three electrical post drills, three electric grinders, and seven metal vices from the suspect’s residence.

Danao gun maker

The CCPO report said that suspect was caught in the act of manufacturing loose firearms.

CCPO said that the raid Tuesday dawn was a joint initiative of the Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU) and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), in coordination with the Danao City Police Station and Regional Civil Security Unit (RCSU-7).

Meanwhile, the suspected gun manufacturer has remain detained at the custodial facility of the Danao City Police Station, as of this writing.

The CCPO report said that charges for the violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act will be filed against the suspect soon.

Danao is a third class city of the Province of Cebu that is located at least 47 kilometers north of Cebu City.

