Former solicitor general Estelito Mendoza dies at 95

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran lawyer Estelito Mendoza died on Wednesday, the Philippine National Bank announced. He was 95.

Mendoza, born Jan. 5, 1930, in Manila, has been a director of PNB since January 1, 2009.

He served under former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. as solicitor general from 1972 to 1986.

Mendoza was also tapped to represent Vice President Sara Duterte in her three certiorari petitions before the Supreme Court over the controversial P125 million confidential fund she received in 2022.

Touted as a “super” lawyer, Mendoza represented several high-profile politicians before the Sandiganbayan and Supreme Court — among them former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr., and Juan Ponce Enrile, the current president’s chief legal adviser.

