Magalong confident on evidence vs Albayalde

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said he is confident on their evidence against Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde, who was accused of being involved in the suspected drug recycling in 2013 Pampanga drug bust.

This was after Albayalde sought legal aid from veteran lawyer Estelito Mendoza as the latter plans to file complaints against his accusers. Albayalde, however, did not disclose the respondents in his complaint.

“Oo naman, mas malakas ang pinanghahawakan namin [retired generals] kaysa sa kanya. At the end of the day malalaman ng korte kung sino nagsisinungaling sa amin,” Magalong told radio station DWIZ on Saturday when asked if they have strong evidence against the PNP chief.

(Of course, we have stronger evidence than Albayalde. At the end of the day, the court will decide on which of us is lying.)

Magalong, a former chief of the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), added that he maintains the truth behind Albayalde’s involvement in the Pampanga raid even if “hypothetically” they get jailed or lose in a possible case filed against them by Albayalde.

“Hypothetically, matalo kami dahil mas marami siyang pera… hypothetical matalo kami okay lang ho yun. Maski makulong kami basta alam ng taong bayan at alam ng Senado na nakipaglaban kami para sa katotohanan at laban sa kasinungalingan,” Magalong said.

(Hypothetically, even if we lose because he has lots of money… hypothetically if we lose, that is okay. Even if we get jailed as long as the public and Senate know that we fought for the truth and fight against the lies.)

Magalong also clarified that he respects Albayalde should the latter file a case against retired police officials linking him to the controversial drug bust.

“Karapatan [niya] mag-file sa amin ng kaso, wala kaming magagawa diyan. ‘Yan naman talaga pinaka-depensa niya palabasin niya kaming sinungaling,” he said.

(It is his right to file a case against us, we can’t do anything about it. That’s his only defense — to show that we are lying.)

But Albayalde constantly denied that he was involved in the reported irregularities in the 2013 drug bust.

The outgoing PNP chief was then Pampanga police director when the 13 Pampanga policemen were found guilty of grave misconduct for failing to account for all confiscated evidence in an anti-drug operation in Mexico, Pampanga.