MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Here is a quick guide to voting this May 12 elections to avoid any delays and discomfort.

Everything starts with knowing your precinct and voter numbers. These are found on printouts that are posted outside of the designated precincts.

Before getting inside the waiting room that is located beside your designated precinct, make sure to secure a small sheet of paper or form wherein you will write your name, age, gender, precinct and voter numbers.

After that, all you have to do is wait for your turn to cast your vote.

To prevent boredom, bring something like cellphones that you could use to watch a movie or play a game. And make sure to stay hydrated.

Waiting normally takes an hour because of the volume of voters per precinct due to the clustering of four to five precincts per voting area.

Early voting

In addition, designated waiting areas were already crowded even before regular voting started at 7a.m.

This was due to the early accommodation of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women. Voting for members of the vulnerable sector was scheduled from 5a.m. to 7a.m.

When you are finally called, proceed to the table where members of the electoral board are seated to verify your voter information and to get a copy of the official ballot.

Take a seat and shade the circles provided for candidates you wanted to vote for.

Make sure not to over vote.

Priority voters flock to the polls for early voting

After you are done, feed the ballot to the automated counting machine. A member of the electoral board will provide the voters with the needed assistance.

Wait for the vote receipt to be printed for review before you drop this at the designated container.

Then, go back to the table where the electoral board are for your thumb mark and for placing of indelible ink on the forefinger of the right hand.

After everything is complete, you can now leave your designated precinct.

The entire voting process takes five to 10 minutes to complete.

