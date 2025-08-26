Super Health Center: Frasco leads turnover in Liloan, Carmen

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Residents of Liloan and Carmen towns in the 5th District of Cebu can now be assured of immediate medical care with the scheduled operation of Super Health Centers (SHC) in the two localities anytime soon.

The projects, worth P11.2 million each, were implemented by the Department of Health in partnership with Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco.

Frasco led the turnover of the two SHC to officials of Liloan and Carmen towns on Tuesday, August 26. He said that a third SHC is now undergoing construction in Borbon town.

A SHC is a primary care facility that functions as a semi-hospital and offers a broader range of medical services in comparison with the Rural Health Unit (RHU).

The SHC in Brgy. Sta Cruz in Liloan town was completed in July 2025. It can cater to minor surgeries, child birth, dental services, outpatient consultations and diagnostic procedures including X-ray, ultrasound and laboratory tests. It also has its own pharmacy.

Dr. Nelner Omus of DOH-7 said that SHC in Liloan town will soon have its own ambulance and a license to operate as a primary care facility.

Decentralize basic services

Frasco said having the SHC in Sta. Cruz, beside the new police substation, is a means to “decentralize” basic services in the town, where he also served as mayor before he become 5th District Representative.

“We want to decentralize the services of the municipality. Mas duol siya sa atoang mga kunstituwente (It is closer to our constituents) and one of those services is health because as I said before, health is really wealth and quality health service for our people should not be a privilege. It should be a right for our people,” he said.

“The government i tasked to provide quality health services to our people and part of providing quality health is mas duol ta sa mga kaigsoonan nato nga maka serbisyo nila (to bring services closer to the people),” he added.

Frasco said that the SHC in Sta. Cruz will also cater to the medical needs of the residents of nearby barangays like San Vicente Lataban, Tabla, and San Roque.

Distribution of checks

Also on Tuesday, Frasco turned over checks worth P12 million in total, to nine hospitals participating in the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapable Patients (MAIFIP). Of the participating hospitals, one is located in Camotes Island, the Camotes Medical Clinic and Infirmary, while the rest are private hospitals operating in Metro Cebu.

The program supports the medical needs of residents of the 5th District of Cebu and allows them treatment and admission in partner hospitals, “without so much financial burden.”

Frasco said, “healthcare for the people is not a privilege, but a fundamental right. It is an essential service that should be readily available to all, regardless of income or social status.”

