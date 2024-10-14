Frasco turns over P23M aid for indigent patients to private hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco turned over P23 million worth of financial assistance to eight private hospitals who accommodate indigent patients coming from the 5th district of Cebu.

These hospitals are located in Cebu City and parts of Cebu province.

Of the P23 million assistance, ₱4 million each was given to Mendero Medical Center, Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue, and Perpetual Succour Hospital. Cebu Doctor’s Hospital and UC Medical Center received P3 million each while the Camotes Medical Center and Infirmary and the Cebu Velez General Hospital got P2 million each. Another P1 million went to the Cebu North General Hospital.

“If you are a resident of Cebu’s 5th District and currently confined in any of these partnered hospitals, you may apply for financial assistance through our TeamFrasco office,” Frasco said in an advisory.

“This program is designed to provide crucial support to individuals in need of financial help during their hospital stay,” he added.

Frasco was joined by Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), and representatives coming from their partner hospitals during the turnover ceremony on Monday.

