Comelec junks petition to disqualify governor Baricuatro

Cebu Gov. Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro. | CDN Digital photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) junked the disqualification case lodged against Gov. Pamela Baricuatro following the complainant’s failure to submit required documents.

In a ruling promulgated on Nov. 5, 2025, the Comelec’s First Division cited the complainant’s non-compliance with mandatory requirements.

“Failure to comply with a mandatory requirement warrants the dismissal of the Petition,” the five-page resolution stated.

The dismissal was signed by First Division Presiding Commissioner Aimee Ferolino and Commissioners Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr. and Maria Norina Tangaro-Casingal.

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Ex-governor’s appointee

The case stemmed from a petition by Katrina Kowalik, head of Sugbo News under the administration of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Baricuatro’s rival in the May 2025 elections.

The Comelec said Kowalik failed to attach key documents needed to verify her allegations, including Baricuatro’s Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) and the proof of service of the petition to the respondent.

The affidavit of service, which could have substituted for the CoC, was also not provided, the commission pointed out.

Kowalik had sought Baricuatro’s disqualification, alleging that she violated provisions of Republic Act 9006 or the Fair Election Act and related Comelec resolutions.

She had also asked the poll body to suspend Baricuatro’s proclamation.

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