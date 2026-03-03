MCWD: Consumers not charged for ‘ghost water’

| Inquirer file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is committed to reduce its Non-Revenue Water (NRW) from 25 percent in December 2026 to 20 percent in December 2027 as it also denied accusations that consumers are made to pay for “ghost water.”

MCWD gave the assurance following criticisms from the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (CERA) on the water district’s alleged failure to address system losses that result in “hundreds of millions of pesos in lost revenues.”

Nathaniel Chua, CERA convenor, said these revenues could have been used to stabilize the aging distribution network or subsidize lifeline consumers.

READ: CERA head raises alarm over use of SRP as temporary dumpsite

Chua alleged that because of its ‘inefficiency,” MCWD continued to lose about 30 to 32 percent of its total water supply to leaks, theft, and metering errors — far exceeding the 20 percent ceiling mandated by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

This continues to happen despite recent water rate increases.

READ: Cebu’s water woes: Stable power supply to help address problems – CERA

Accountability

In a statement, MCWD said they welcomed “public discourse on matters affecting water service and remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the continuous improvement of its operations.”

The water district said they were targeting to reduce NRW by 20 percent in December 2026 and further reduced this to 20 percent in December 2027.

READ: MCWD defends finances amid bankruptcy fears, water rate uproar

NRW is water that was produced and pumped into the distribution system, but was lost before reaching the customers, resulting in losses for the utility firm.

“These improvements are expected to translate into more than P109.8 million in additional annual revenues in 2026 and P335.8 million in 2027. These funds will directly support infrastructure upgrades and service improvements,” read part of the MCWD statement.

It added that they had “earmarked substantial investments for the renewal of aging pipelines and the installation of new distribution lines.”

“The utility has also intensified its campaign against water pilferage and consistently holds utilities and contractors accountable for project-related damages that result in major leaks. Reducing NRW remains a priority, and measurable progress is underway.”

MCWD also issued a clarification against accusations that their consumers were made to pay for “ghost water.”

“Non-revenue water is not billed to customers because it does not pass through water meters. Consumers are charged only for water that reaches their premises and passes through their respective meters. MCWD maintains that billing remains meter-based and consumption-driven,” it said.

Contamination risks

On concerns linking water service reliability to waste disposal sites and alleged contamination risks, MCWD gave the assurance that its water sources were regularly tested and closely monitored.

“In-house sources, including groundwater and surface water, account for approximately 49% of total production. To date, no toxic contamination has been detected.”

“MCWD’s water supply consistently complies with the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water. In July of last year, the MCWD Water Quality Laboratory earned the PNS ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, affirming the laboratory’s technical competence, impartiality, and adherence to international standards for testing accuracy and reliability. This milestone strengthens MCWD’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health in Metro Cebu,” it added.

Moreover, MCWD said they would continue to monitor and manage water table levels of its wells to ensure groundwater management.

However, they do not have control over the regulation of private commercial and residential wells which falls under the jurisdiction of the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) and the concerned local government units.

“MCWD does not have power nor authority to regulate private extraction. It is important to recognize that groundwater over-extraction has been a long-standing regional issue spanning decades and involves multiple stakeholders,” it said.

Environmental stewardship

In addition, MCWD said they remained steadfast in its environmental stewardship efforts, including sustained reforestation initiatives aligned with its mission to preserve and ensure the sustainability of Cebu’s water resources.

“The water district continues to undertake exploration and development activities guided by sound environmental practices,” read part of its statement.

MCWD also reiterates its continued commitment to responsible water management, infrastructure modernization, and the protection of public health, adding that “constructive engagement among stakeholders is vital as Metro Cebu collectively addresses long-standing water and environmental challenges.”

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