Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

| CDN Digital file photo / Carl Ong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The haze now hanging over parts of Metro Cebu did not originate in Cebu, but thousands of kilometers away in Indonesia, where forest fires are sending smoke and fine particles across national borders.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) has identified the phenomenon as transboundary pollution, in which pollutants released in one country are transported through the atmosphere and reach another area.

Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig, an air quality monitoring specialist at EMB-7, said prevailing winds are among the factors that allow pollutants from Indonesia to reach the Philippines.

READ: DOH: Better mask up amid haze from Indonesia forest fires

How does smoke cross borders?

Transboundary haze occurs when smoke, ash, and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from land or forest fires are carried by winds across national borders.

“When we say transboundary, these are pollutants that have the tendency to travel or transfer from one place to another. Pollutants that may possibly travel include gaseous [pollutants], particulate dust, and ashes,” Calupig said.

READ: No advice yet to suspend classes amid Cebu haze – Pam

In the current episode, the southwest monsoon, or habagat, is carrying pollutants from Indonesia toward the Philippines.

Calupig cited a similar occurrence in October 2015, when prevailing habagat winds also carried haze from Indonesia toward the Philippines.

“We also experienced this in October 2015. It was the same predominant winds, during habagat season, so we were affected,” he said.

Current trajectory projections indicate that the pollutants can affect parts of Metro Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and may move toward Camotes Island and parts of Eastern Visayas.

The affected areas may change as wind speed and direction shift, along with other weather conditions that influence how the pollutants disperse.

Why does the haze linger?

There is no definite timeline for how long the haze will remain because its duration depends on conditions in Indonesia and the weather patterns that carry the pollutants.

“As long as the activity [forest fire] continues there, and considering that the predominant winds are habagat, we will continue to be affected,” Calupig said.

He added that rain can help clear suspended particles from the atmosphere, but pollution can build up again if the fires continue and habagat carries more smoke toward the Philippines.

Temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, and terrain can also affect how pollutants move, disperse, or accumulate.

Calupig explained that the current haze also differs from the ashfall experienced after Kanlaon Volcano’s activity because it contains finer particles, including PM2.5, which can remain suspended in the air longer.

Kanlaon ashfall monitoring focused largely on total suspended particulates, which are generally larger and settle faster, while the current haze contains smaller particles that can remain airborne for longer periods.

How bad is the air condition in Cebu?

The worsening haze has been reflected in recent air quality readings from EMB-7’s real-time monitoring station in Talisay City.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, the station recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 203, classified as “acutely unhealthy.”

The reading followed an AQI of 117 on Monday, classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” and 172 at noon on Tuesday, classified as “very unhealthy.”

An AQI above 100 indicates that air pollution has reached a level that may pose health risks, with higher readings indicating increasing risks to a wider portion of the population.

The bureau earlier clarified that although its real-time monitoring station is in Talisay City, the readings do not mean that Talisay is the only area affected by the haze. It represents air qualities across Metro Cebu.

What should residents do?

The EMB-7 said children, older adults, and people with respiratory conditions such as asthma are more vulnerable to polluted air and should avoid unnecessary outdoor activities while air quality remains poor.

Residents who need to go outdoors were advised to use N95 or KN95 masks to reduce exposure to fine particles.

The agency is also coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Education, Department of Health, and other concerned agencies as it continues to monitor air quality and the movement of the haze.

For now, the haze will depend largely on whether the forest fires continue and whether habagat remains the prevailing wind pattern carrying the pollutants toward the country.

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