IPI-CDN kicks off 2017 with promotion of two officers

Renato R. Reinoso, Chief Operating Officer of the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Inquirer Publications Inc. (IPI), announced the appointment of Ma. Christine C. Torregosa as vice president and chief corporate services officer (CCSO) of IPI and of Pia Jean Velasquez-Seno as assistant vice president and chief sales and marketing Officer for Cebu Daily News.

Both appointments are effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Torregosa, who joined IPI in 2000 as internal control supervisor, will maintain full leadership of the finance and administration organization in both Cebu and Makati offices of IPI, which publishes CDN and the national tabloid Bandera, and will have administrative oversight over the company’s information technology, circulation, and human resources departments.

Before this latest assignment, she was appointed in 2013 as assistant vice president for finance and administration. She was also instrumental in the launch of Cebu Libre in March 2015 as its project manager when the widely-known free daily publication was started in Cebu City.

Torregosa is a certified public accountant and is an alumna of the University of San Carlos where she obtained her degree in Accountancy.

Torregosa will strongly collaborate with the editorial teams of CDN and Bandera to enhance readership, circulation and on-time delivery to existing and prospective readers. She will closely work with the Bandera and CDN sales and marketing teams while at the same maintain regular coordination and alignment with the functional heads of IT, Circulation and Human Resources in the Inquirer Group of Companies.

Velasquez-Seno, upon joining CDN in 2015, played a very significant role in turning around CDN’s advertising revenues through strong sales and marketing programs that produced high-impact initiatives with its advertisers. She was responsible in continuously energizing the publication’s sales and marketing teams, guiding and inspiring them to achieve their monthly and yearly targets and goals.

As CDN’s top sales and marketing executive, Pia will continue to lead, plan, and implement sales, marketing, and product development programs that will grow the publication’s existing and new markets. She will play a pivotal role in collaborating closely with the Editorial, Circulation, and Finance and Administration teams to achieve CDN’s overall targets and goals.

Velasquez-Seno joined CDN as head of sales and marketing in October 2015 and brought with her over 10 years of experience in advertising, sales, marketing communications, and business development gained from her previous employment in companies like Globe Telecom, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., Publicis Spark, and Eli Global Philippines, among others. She was regional marketing manager for enterprise segments at Globe Telecom and advertising and promotions manager at GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp.

She recently obtained her master’s degree in Development Communication from the University of the Philippines, Los Baños, and received her bachelor of arts degree, major in Journalism, from UP Diliman.