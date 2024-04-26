CCSC pool boasts brand-new features and facilities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool will boast innovative features that would greatly level-up its service and functionality in time for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) next month in Cebu City.

In an information forwarded from Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages, the newly-renovated CCSC pool boasts brand-new (Pentair) Filtration Systems to ensure the cleanliness of its water.

In addition, CCSC installed international-standard starting blocks and anti-wave lane lines to minimize waves during competitions.

Also, it has a new shower and bathrooms besides the 25-meter warm-up/practice pool that replaced the old kiddie pool on the side.

The CCSC pool features an Olympic-sized 10-lane 50-meter pool that was built in 1994 during Cebu City’s second hosting of the Palarong Pambansa.

It was constructed along with the CCSC which is also undergoing massive renovation for July’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa.

According to Pages, CCSC pool’s huge upgrade wouldn’t have happened if not for its generous private donors in Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (Joe and Franco Soberano), University of Cebu (Atty. Augusto Go), Cebu Home and Builders Centre (James Co) among others.

Pages also revealed that the CCSC pool will reopen next week before the CVIRAA meet, which runs from May 4 to 9 and will be held in various venues around Cebu City.

