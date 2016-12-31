Palma: Pray for peace

Cebu Archbishop Jose T. Palma, in his homily on Saturday evening during the New Year’s Eve Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, urged everyone to pray for peace.

“Let us pray for peace, for our family and the whole world,” Palma told the faithful.

With the recent bombing in Hilongos, Leyte last Thursday, Palma encouraged the faithful to pray and to put their trust to God.

He said he hopes and prays that no similar incident will happen in Cebu especially that the annual celebration of the Sinulog Festival is fast approaching.

“Let us put our trust to the Lord. We should not be paralyzed by our fears,” Palma said.