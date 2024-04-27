91 families, commercial establishments ordered to clear Estero de Parian in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 91 informal settler families (ISFs), including the four large commercial establishments, located along the Estero de Parian in Cebu City were issued final notices on April 26 to voluntarily remove structures blocking the waterways.

Retired General Melquiades Feliciano, the chief implementer of the city’s Task Force Gubat sa Baha, stated that the distribution of final notices to the ISFs and other establishments was completed on April 26.

According to Feliciano, 90 out of 91 families are willing to relocate, with only one seeking further clarification.

Despite the heat concerns in the area, Feliciano announced that the ISFs will be relocated to South Road Properties (SRP), where temporary shelters are being built. This decision, made by the government, prioritizes relocation.

The planning for this project is done, and the shelters are expected to be ready next month.

After the initial 72-hour notice, families will have a 15-day window to move out. However, Feliciano clarified that they must leave only when the relocation sites are fully prepared for occupancy.

Feliciano couldn’t give updates on specific commercial and residential buildings because notices were still being distributed. However, many have shown willingness to remove structures encroaching on the easement area.

For businesses that don’t follow the order to remove the obstructions blocking the waterways, the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) will issue a cease and desist order. If they still don’t comply, a demolition order will be enforced during the clearing operation.

On April 23, Task Force Gubat sa Baha announced a 72-hour final notice to establishments along Estero de Parian, asking them to remove structures blocking the waterways. These include four major commercial buildings, part of 33 businesses in four barangays found to have violated regulations.

These establishments are: Gaisano Main, Harbour City Dimsum, 138 Mall, and Colonade Supermarket in Barangay Sto. Niño, located within the areas where Estero de Parian flows, including Parian, Sto. Niño, Tinago, and San Roque.

According to Article 51 of the Water Code of the Philippines, urban areas must maintain a 3-meter easement along water bodies. Owners are prohibited from obstructing natural water flow.

In Barangay Sto. Niño alone, 19 establishments, including the four mentioned, have violated the three-meter easement law.

On October 12, 2023, ten families living at the mouth of Estero de Parian in the port area of Barangay Tinago and San Roque were relocated to Sitio Nangkaville in Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City.

This move followed a recommendation from Task Force Gubat sa Baha due to flood-related risks. /clorenciana

