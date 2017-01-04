‘Habal-habal’ driver shot dead in Busay

A ‘habal-habal’ driver was shot dead in a mountain barangay in Cebu City by two unidentified assailants on Tuesday noon.

Eduardo General,36, who also works as construction worker, was shot at the back of his head while ferrying a passenger in Nivel Hills, Barangay Busay.

PO2 Francel Buling, of Cebu City Police Office Homicide division said that General was shot by one of the two unidentified assailants on board another motorcycle.

Based on accounts from witnesses, one of the suspects stopped behind General and shot him while he was collecting his passenger’s fare.

General died on the spot while the suspects fled immediately.

According to Buling, the victim had no criminal records.

They are however looking at a personal grudge angle as a motive behind the killing as General recently got involved in a fistfight with another habal-habal driver after arguing about picking up passengers.