Landslide hits mountain barangay in Cebu City

CEBU CITY—Nine public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and a private car were partially buried during a landslide in Sitio Garaje, Barangay Busay in Cebu City on Wednesday dawn.

No one was reported hurt in the landslide that also damaged a retaining wall.

The PUJs, which plied the Plaza Housing route, usually parked there overnight.

Radio reports said there were people who usually slept inside the vehicles. But on Tuesday, no one stayed inside due to the cold weather.

According to Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Nagiel Bañacia, the landslide happened around 2:20 a.m.

The soil and debris blocked the road leading to Sitio Roosevelt, Lantaw Restaurant and Temple of Leah, a popular tourist site.

As of 8:30 a.m., City Hall’s quick response team was still clearing the affected area to allow at least motorcycles and people to pass through.