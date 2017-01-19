NBI agents nab in a drug bust sister of slain suspected drug lord Tata Negro

AGENTS of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) have arrested the sister of slain suspected drug lord Crisostomo “Tata Negro” Llaguno in a drug bust at her fruit store in Barangay Sambag II in Cebu City past 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Ma. Victoria Llaguno, 38, did not resist arrest.

Recovered from her possession were several packs of white crystalline believed to be shabu.

The NBI-7 led by Special Investigator Arnel Pura were still conducting an inventory of the seized items as of 6 p.m.

Also taken into the custody of the NBI were six persons, including ex-policeman Ricky Espinosa, who were inside a room believed to be used as a drug den in Llaguno’s store.

“The target of our operation is Ma. Victoria Llaguno. We still have to verify the participation of six other persons inside the room,” said Pura in an interview over radio dyHP.

Espinosa, who has a rank of police officer 2, used to be assigned in Ronda town, south Cebu, but had gone on absent without official leave (AWOL) since 2011.

The NBI-7 has conducted surveillance operations against Ma. Victoria who was allegedly into peddling illegal drugs.

Her brother, “Tata Negro” Llaguno, was an alleged drug lord shot dead in 2010 in Barangay Lorega over what was believed to be a drug-related incident.

Ma. Victoria denied the accusations leveled against her.

“Igo ra gyud ko namaligya og prutas (I was just selling fruits),” she said.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling prohibited drugs, will be filed against her before the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office.

The offense is non-bailable.