Dangerous heat index will be felt in Metro Manila, 31 other areas on Friday

Temperatures in the dangerous heat index range are expected to be experienced on Friday by Metro Manila and 31 other areas in the country. That is according to the state weahter bureau.

A heat index of 43 degrees Celsius is projected to be recorded at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) weather station in Pasay City while a forecast of 43 degrees Celsius is projected in Quezon City.

Pagasa said the “danger” category on the heat index ranges from 42 degrees Celsius to 51 degrees Celsius.

Heat index under the “danger” category could likely cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, while heat stroke is probable with continued exposure to the sun.

Here are the projected heat index in 31 other areas with “dangerous” heat index:

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47°C

Appari, Cagayan: 46°C

Aborlan, Palawan: 46°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 45°C

Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 45°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 45°C

Coron, Palawan: 45°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 45°C

Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C

Puerto Princesa, Palawan: 44°C

Legaspi City, Albay: 44°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 43°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

Echague, Isabela: 43°C

Iba, Zambales: 43°C

Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 43°C

Tanauan, Batangas: 43°C

Pili, Camarines Sur: 43°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 43°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 43°C

Tayabas City, Quezon: 42°C

Alabat, Quezon: 42°C

Virac, Catanduanes: 42°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 42°C

Malaybalay, Bukidnon: 42°C

Cotabato City, Maguinadanao: 42°C

General Santos City, South Cotabato: 42°C

Butuan, Agusan del Norte: 42°C

Heat index measures the level of discomfort an average person experiences due to the combined effects of temperature and air humidity.

Pagasa declared the start of the summer season in March as the country reels under the effects of El Niño or the weather phenomenon, which increases the prospect of below-normal rainfall conditions.

