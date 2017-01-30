No governors in Duterte narco list

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s new list of government officials allegedly involved in drugs or are drug coddlers, does not contain the name of any governor.

This was disclosed by Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III as he talked about his meeting with the President last week at the Mactan Airbase.

“According to him last Wednesday kadtong nag-storya mi, I was with you, that’s why bitaw he was very very cordial with us kay sa iyang lista nga gikuptan, wa may governors involved.”

(That was what the president said that is why he was very cordial with us because the list he holds does not contain the namea of any governor.)

Davide said he was even surprised that he was asked to join the meeting with the President as they do not come from the same political party. He said that just goes to show that Duterte does not think about politics when it comes to his campaign against drugs.

He said the President reiterated his non-partisanship stance in his campaign against drugs when he met with all of the governors in the country last week. “So I realized that the President was not playing politics, which was also his statement when he met the governors in Malacañang,” he said.

“He said I’m not supporting anyone. He was probably talking about the elections in the 2016 elections,” Davide added.

“Ang iya lang, di lang g’yud mo mag-drugs,” he said. “I don’t care what you do basta di lang mo mag-drugs mao’y sulti niya sa mga governors.”

(What he cares about is non-involvement in drugs, this is what he told the governors.)

Drug Bust

Meanwhile, about illegal drugs valued at around P154 thousand were confiscated from a former barangay captain and a habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver in separate operations in Samboan town, south of Cebu.

Alex Angelitud, a former barangay captain who served two terms, was one of the very first persons who surrendered to the police in connection with Oplan Tokhang last year.

He was arrested last Sunday in Barangay Canyorong, Samboan, during a buy-bust operation.

Police allegedly recovered from him five plastic packs containing shabu valued at P80 thousand.

On the other hand, habal-habal driver Ariel Catubig of Barangay Cambigon, Samboan was also arrested last Sunday during a buy-bust operation led by Senior Insp. Armando Labura, chief of the Samboan Police Station.

Allegedly recovered from his possession were five medium packs of shabu valued at P74 thousand.