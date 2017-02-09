Three men found dead in Cebu

The body of an elderly man was found in the woods of Barangay Langosip, Danao City located around 48.8 kilometers north of Cebu City around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

PO3 Joel Ilustrisimo of the Danao City Police Station said the still unidentified victim, which they estimated to be between 60 to 70-years-old, was wearing a brown sleeveless shirt and black “maong” jacket and pants.

Ilustrisimo said a boy, who was gathering some firewood in the area, discovered the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they are still trying to determine what may have caused the man’s death after they failed to find any signs of injury on his body.

Meanwhile, a fisherman was found dead, floating on the sea in Barangay Baybay, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu

Edgar Duarte, 68, went missing after he went out to fish early morning on Wednesday. His body was found floating about four hours later.

PO1 En Areglado of the Daanbantayan Police Station said Duarte may have drowned after both his hands got entangled in his fishing net.

According to Areglado, neighbors of the victim said they saw Duarte, who seemed drunk, went into sea to fish.

At about noontime on Wednesday, the body of Cresente Sollano was also found floating on the Tayud River in San Fernando town, south of Cebu.

PO1 Marven Sapio of the San Fernando Police Station said that Sollano was last seen pasturing his cows.

Sapio said that Sollano, who suffers from epilepsy, may have slipped and drowned in the river.