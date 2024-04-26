Drug bust: Teacher nabbed in Cebu City with P102,000 ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A drug bust in Barangay Babag 2 in Cebu City on Thursday evening, April 25, 2024, resulted in the apprehension of a teacher and her common-law partner, who is identified as a target-listed drug personality.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Maribel Arcilla, who works as a private school teacher; and her common law partner Rey Mark Rabasano, 23, jobless. They were caught with P102,000 worth of suspected shabu.

The couple lived together in Sitio Highway, Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office conducted the buy-bust together with policemen of the Mabolo Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office.

At around 10:40 p.m., Arcilla and Rebasano were arrested for allegedly peddling illegal drugs in the city.

PDEA-7, in a report, said that the subject of the operation was Rebasano who was identified as a target-listed drug personality.

Operatives confiscated from the couple 3 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 15 grams. The seized drugs had an estimated market value of P102,000.

In addition, they seized a mobile phone and a motorcycle during the anti-illegal drugs operation on Thursday.

The pieces of drug evidence have been submitted to the laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition, according to PDEA-7.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the suspects would typically dispose of 100-300 grams of illegal drugs every week.

She said that operatives conducted a case buildup for 2 months before arresting the couple.

As of this writing, Arcilla and Rebasano are kept in police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges against them.

Charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs are being readied by authorities against them.

