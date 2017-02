Four houses were damaged after a fire broke out at 3:55 p.m. on Monday in Sitio Marover, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

The fire allegedly started at the house of Evelyn Magallano.

SFO3 Arnold Lao, chief of operations of the Mandaue City Fire Dept., said that an unattended cooking using a butane stove caused the fire.

The fire was declared under control at 4:20 p.m.